Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

