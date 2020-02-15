Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,021,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

TSEM stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

