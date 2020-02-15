Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 6,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,569,000 after buying an additional 704,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 379,031 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

