Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $54.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

