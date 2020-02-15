Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

