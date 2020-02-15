Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,294,326 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,294,326 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

AM stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.89%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

