Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 14,252.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 726,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.13% of Earthstone Energy worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.23. Earthstone Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.