Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,822,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $74.73 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

