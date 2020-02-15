EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, DDEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $405,497.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.99 or 1.09725679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000642 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, DDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.