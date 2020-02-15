Edge (DADI) Price Hits $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $22,293.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 264.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00485812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.06214051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

About Edge

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,003,115 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.