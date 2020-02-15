Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.90.

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,506,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.