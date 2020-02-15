Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine comprises 2.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 9.65% of Editas Medicine worth $146,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Editas Medicine by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

