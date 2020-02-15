EDRCoin Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $49,983.00 and $106.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

