Eidoo Reaches Market Cap of $18.56 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002599 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Binance and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $18.56 million and $318,567.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,282,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,947,852 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

