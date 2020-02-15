El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

