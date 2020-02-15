ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $917,297.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.