Elastos Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.70 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Elastos has a total market cap of $42.79 million and $10.70 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00023733 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BCEX, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,899,439 coins and its circulating supply is 18,033,522 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

