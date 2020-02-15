Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 18,570,000 shares. Approximately 30.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.