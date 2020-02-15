Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Cryptohub and CoinFalcon. In the last week, Electra has traded down 8% against the dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.09 million and $2,947.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,521,707,007 coins and its circulating supply is 28,654,550,454 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

