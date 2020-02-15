Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SOLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SOLO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 236,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,662. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $77.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.62. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.05% of Electrameccanica Vehicles worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

