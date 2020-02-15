Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $37.74 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptohub, Kucoin and CoinBene. Electroneum has a total market cap of $37.74 million and approximately $175,980.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,996,074,628 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptohub and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.