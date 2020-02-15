Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,931 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.