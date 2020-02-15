electrumdark Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. electrumdark has a market cap of $13,488.00 and approximately $957.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One electrumdark token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly. Over the last week, electrumdark has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. electrumdark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

electrumdark Token Trading

electrumdark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire electrumdark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase electrumdark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.