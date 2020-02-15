Elementeum Market Cap Hits $36,587.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Elementeum token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $36,587.00 and $70.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,986,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com.

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

