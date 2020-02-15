Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

Several brokerages have commented on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.30)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.65) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $728.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

