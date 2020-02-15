Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.29 Million

Analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will report $186.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $188.07 million. Elevate Credit posted sales of $189.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $762.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.80 million to $763.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $783.79 million to $818.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,494 shares of company stock worth $1,323,806 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 4,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

