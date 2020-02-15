Elite Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Elite has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Elite has a market cap of $731,207.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005152 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002560 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038231 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,375,165,702 coins and its circulating supply is 26,572,812,587 coins. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

