Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $9.83 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $150,610.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00010199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.03170045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00247865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00155878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,656,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

