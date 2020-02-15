Elrond (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Elrond has a total market cap of $19.53 million and $3.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,690,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

