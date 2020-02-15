ELTCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,365.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $19,365.00 and approximately $2,011.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

