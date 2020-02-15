Elysian Trading Down 17.6% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $117,074.00 and approximately $4.29 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, BitForex, Mercatox, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

