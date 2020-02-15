Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00782894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

