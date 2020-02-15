Emercoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including xBTCe, Crex24, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $8,113.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,143,741 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

