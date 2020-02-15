Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 902.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $67.45.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,549. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,228,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

