Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $151,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock worth $350,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

