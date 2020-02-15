Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 123,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,808,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,980,388. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

