Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $38.55 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $4.52 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Huobi, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.01224740 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000825 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, ABCC, Upbit, OKEx, Mercatox, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, Hotbit, AirSwap and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

