Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 27,560,000 shares. Currently, 30.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 4,893,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,977. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.85 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

