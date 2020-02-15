Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 5,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.77. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 879,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 487,028 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.