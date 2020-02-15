Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,602. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

