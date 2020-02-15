Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,383 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.28% of Entegris worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 354,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,602. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

