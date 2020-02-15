Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Entergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.