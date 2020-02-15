Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after buying an additional 537,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,875,000 after buying an additional 292,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after buying an additional 44,418 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,878,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after buying an additional 400,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,350,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,633. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

