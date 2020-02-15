Envion (EVN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $509.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Envion has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.