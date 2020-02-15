EOS Price Reaches $4.71 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.71 or 0.00047498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidebit, Ovis and OpenLedger DEX. EOS has a market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $5.31 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,857,112 coins and its circulating supply is 953,157,100 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, WazirX, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, ChaoEX, Coinone, CPDAX, Liqui, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, CoinEx, CoinBene, C2CX, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, LBank, BitMart, Instant Bitex, Hotbit, Kucoin, RightBTC, BCEX, Fatbtc, Exrates, Livecoin, Tidebit, Kuna, Neraex, EXX, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Koinex, Tidex, Ovis, Binance, Upbit, Coinbe, Exmo, Rfinex, YoBit, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Coindeal, IDCM, Cobinhood, OEX, GOPAX, ABCC, DOBI trade, Kraken, CoinTiger, Zebpay, QBTC, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinExchange, OKEx, BitFlip, IDAX, Gate.io and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

