EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $159.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.01 million to $163.09 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $145.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $628.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.33 million to $632.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $639.95 million to $670.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

EPR opened at $70.16 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

