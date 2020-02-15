EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,591,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.74%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. FMR LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 486,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 125,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

