Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 435,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,488. The company has a current ratio of 84.50, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 385.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

