Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $683.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.99 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $662.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $174,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,501 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,885,000 after acquiring an additional 124,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

