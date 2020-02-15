Espers (ESP) Tops One Day Volume of $16.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Espers has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $542,006.00 and $16.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

